Carrie Fisher writes of Harrison Ford affair

Story highlights Carrie Fisher has written a book based on her diaries

Harrison Ford was a married father at the time of "Star Wars" filming

(CNN) According to Carrie Fisher there was a reason she and Harrison Ford had such chemistry in "Star Wars."

Almost 40 years later the actress says she and Ford had an affair on the set of the now iconic 1977 film.

"It was so intense," Fisher told People magazine . "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

Fisher, 60, has a new book coming out based on her diaries from that time.

"The Princess Diarist" is billed as "Carrie Fisher's intimate, hilarious and revealing recollection of what happened behind the scenes on one of the most famous film sets of all time, the first 'Star Wars' movie."

Read More