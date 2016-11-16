Story highlights 8,000 villagers have been evacuated, says Prime Minister of Pakistan-held Kashmir

Tensions have continued to escalate between India and Pakistan in Kashmir

(CNN) Thousands of villagers in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir have been forced to flee their homes due to escalating violence between India and Pakistan along the disputed border, a Pakistani politician said.

Raja Farooq Haider, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani-controlled part of the disputed region, said Tuesday the government has so far moved 8,000 people to "safer places" in the wake of ongoing "Indian shelling," and plans are being made to move even more people.

Abdul Jabbar, a resident of the village in Bhimber, on the de facto border between the two countries, told CNN that all 10 members of his family had left their home at night. The next day it was hit by a mortar shell. "We don't know what will happen to us," he said.

When asked about the evacuations due to what Pakistan said was shelling from the Indian side, Indian defense spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta told CNN from the Indian city of Jammu, "We always respond appropriately and effectively whenever there is a ceasefire violation from the Pakistan side."

