(CNN) Expanding solar power in Morocco was always a no-brainer. The sun-drenched North African nation is a perfect match for the photovoltaic panel. But it's hardly the only way of squeezing green energy out of the country.

For 80% of the year the wind blows at 17-20 miles per hour in Morocco. It's a boon for the wind energy sector, with big name players including Siemens and LafargeHolcim attracted to the nation's pledge to produce 50% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030

German engineering giant Siemens has invested $109 million into the Moroccan energy market, building a manufacturing plant for the giant 207-feet-long wind turbine blades.

JUST WATCHED Inside Morocco's wind energy production Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Inside Morocco's wind energy production 02:44

"[It's] the first blade factory in the Middle East and Africa," says Lasse Eisgrubber, project manager at the Siemens work site in Tangier. "We're between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. So we are actually planning to export a lot of our volume, and we can reach a lot of countries here."

Eisgrubber praises the quality of the workforce, and plant manager and CEO of Siemens Wind Power Morocco Ralph Sperrazza says the production site will require 650 employees when fully-operational -- some training in Denmark.

Read More