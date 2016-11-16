Story highlights
Marrakech, Morocco (CNN)Morocco has started retrofitting 600 of its mosques with renewable energy, switching to efficient LED lighting, photovoltaic electricity, and solar water heating.
The initial plan will be completed by early 2019, with the rest of the country's mosques to follow -- 15,000 of them in total.
The project's goal is to use mosques as a starting point to raise awareness on clean energy and kickstart the diffusion of renewables among the public.
A matter of behavior
"Mosques are not a big consumer of electricity: there is some lighting, some water heating. What we want to do is inform people," Said Mouline, director of the National Agency for the Development of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, told CNN.
"Energy efficiency is not only a matter of technology, it's also a matter of behavior."
Mouline hopes that with the help of imams and teachers in the mosques, people will apply what they've learned to reduce their energy bill at home.
"The main problem for renewables is the initial investment, and only rich people can afford them. To help less affluent people finance this switch, we are offering 10 million energy efficient light bulbs to households and let them pay in installments through the electricity bill, which at the same time will be reduced because of the more efficient bulbs."
German know-how
The plan was developed in 2014 from a collaboration between Moroccan institutions and GIZ, a German company that specializes in international development.