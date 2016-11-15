(CNN) Voting is underway to select the 2016 CNN Hero of the Year. Through Dec. 6, you have a chance to help choose which of this year's top 10 CNN Heroes will receive that additional honor and a $100,000 prize for his or her cause.

The CNN Hero of the Year will be revealed during the 10th annual "CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute" on Sunday, Dec. 11, co-hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Kelly Ripa.

READY TO VOTE? HERE'S HOW

Go to CNNHeroes.com to reach our voting page - or click here. Again, there are four ways to vote, all through the voting page:

Email address and/or Facebook ID

Click VOTE for your selected Hero, CONFIRM VOTE (check that you've read and accept the Voting Disclosures), then choose either your email address or Facebook ID (you will be prompted to enter your email address or log in to Facebook if you're not).

You may VOTE AGAIN up to 10 times a day!

To vote using both an email address and Facebook, LOG OUT (upper right), then repeat the process, using the other method. You will receive a message when you reach the maximum votes for the day.

Facebook Messenger

Click the 'Message Us' button.

You'll see a carousel of all the top 10 CNN Heroes. Scroll to the photo of your hero. Click 'Vote for <name>.'

You may repeat the process up to a maximum of 10 votes.

Twitter

Click 'Vote on Twitter.'

Enter your CNN Hero's name (be sure the message includes #HeroesVote) and tweet it.

To vote again: Twitter does not permit the identical message to be tweeted more than once a day. Slightly revise your message (as simple as adding an exclamation mark) or be creative and write something new!

Remember to include your CNN Hero's name and the hashtag #HeroesVote. That's the only way your tweet will count as a vote.

NOTE: You will not receive a maximum vote message after 10 tweets. Any additional tweets will not be counted that day.

AFTER YOU VOTE, DON'T FORGET TO SHARE IT!

You can share your vote on both Facebook and Twitter. Feel free to re-write the "default" copy and personalize your message to encourage your friends to vote.

Be sure to retain the Hero's name, the voting page URL ( CNN.com/heroesvote ) and, when voting on Twitter, the hashtag #HeroesVote!

Alternate ways to vote

Although you must go through our voting page to vote with an email address or Facebook ID, that's not the case with the other two methods:

Facebook Messenger

Visit the CNN Heroes Facebook page.

Click the 'MESSAGE' tab.

The first time you vote, you'll see a Welcome Message. Click 'Get Started.'

Type or click the word 'VOTE.'

You will see an image of one of the top 10 CNN Heroes. To see all 10, simply place your cursor over the image and a "right arrow" ( >) appears. Scroll through the photo carousel until you see the CNN Hero you want to support, then click to vote. (The first photo is randomly generated and will be different for other users).

Follow the instructions above, selecting your Hero, clicking Vote

As with other methods, you may vote through Messenger up to 10 times a day.

NOTE: You will only see the Welcome Screen once. When you return another day, you'll see the previous days votes. Just keep voting!

You may vote on Messenger both through our Facebook page and our voting page. The 10x/day maximum applies, no matter which way you vote on Messenger.

Twitter

You can vote anytime on Twitter, without going through our voting page. Just follow the instructions above, being sure to include your Hero's name and the hashtag #HeroesVote

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Q: What's the easiest way to vote for the 2016 CNN Hero of the Year?

A: Go to CNNHeroes.com from any desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device - and click VOTE. You'll be directed to our Voting Page, where you may vote TEN TIMES a day, EVERY day by each of these FOUR methods:

Using your email address;

Using your Facebook ID;

Through Facebook Messenger (click 'Message Us');

On Twitter (using the name of your CNN Hero and hashtag #HeroesVote)

To vote with both an email address and Facebook ID, you'll need to log off and start the voting process again, using the alternate method.

Q: Do I have to go through the Voting Page to vote?

A: Yes, if you want to reach the maximum permitted 40 votes/day. You can only vote with an email address or Facebook ID via the Voting Page. However, you can Tweet your vote anytime (using the name of your Hero and hashtag #HeroesVote) and vote on Messenger through the CNN Heroes Facebook page (click 'Message' at the top of the page).

Q: Why are additional votes on Twitter not going through?

A: Twitter does not permit the same identical tweet within a 24-hour period. Don't let that stop you! Just add a different character (like an exclamation mark) or, better yet, re-write each tweet with a personal message that encourages your followers to re-tweet it!

Q: How do I know when I've reached 10 votes on Twitter?

A: Sorry, you'll have to count them! There is no return tweet letting you know you've reached the daily maximum. Votes exceeding the limit will not be counted.

Q: Why are the Heroes photos in different positions every time I vote?

A: Our voting pages "randomize" the photos, to make sure the same person doesn't always appear first. All the CNN Heroes images intentionally rotate through in a different sequence, so they all have equal exposure.

Q: Can I vote via the CNN app?

A: Yes! There is a "call to action" within the CNN app to the voting page. The location of the voting link may vary, especially when we release an update to the CNN app in mid-November.

Q: I got a message that says I've already voted today - but I haven't! What happened?

A: Our voting "day" resets at 12 midnight PT. For voters in other parts of the world, it's possible that voting late at night and again in the morning may trigger such a message. We suggest voting the same time of day, every day.

Q: What is the 'EN ESPANOL' link on the voting page?

A: CNN Heroes is a global campaign, promoted on CNN/US, CNN International, and CNN en Español. For our Spanish-speaking viewers, clicking that link shares a translated guide to the voting process in Spanish.

Q: Do you show who is leading in voting?

A: No. All of our Top 10 CNN Heroes are equally deserving, and we simply don't want to imply otherwise by showing how one is doing relative to another during the voting period. Within these guidelines, we just encourage all to do their best, through their network of supporters.

Q: When does voting end?

A: Voting continues through Tuesday, December 6, 2016 (11:59 pm PT). This allows West Coast voters to vote through midnight Sunday (technically, 3am ET, Wednesday, December 7).

Q: When will you disclose the CNN Hero of the Year?

A: CNN's Anderson Cooper will reveal this year's Hero of the Year during our live global telecast, "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," Sunday, December 11 (8p.m. ET/5p.m. PT)