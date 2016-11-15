Chili's apologizes after manager takes vet's meal

Story highlights Chili's provides veterans a free meal every Veterans Day

Chili's restaurant manager seen in video snatching veteran's food

(CNN) US Army veteran Ernest Walker went to his local Chili's restaurant for a hamburger. Instead, he was denied a meal after an altercation over his service record. The chain has since apologized.

Chili's has a policy of providing veterans a free meal every Veterans Day.

Walker said he was disrespected at the restaurant's Cedar Hill, Texas, location when a man wearing a Donald Trump shirt interrupted his meal and challenged his service record, the veteran posted on his Facebook page.

"He said he was in Germany, and that they did not let blacks serve over there," Walker said detailing what sparked Friday's incident.

The man eventually got the restaurant manager involved. The manager, after an exchange, took the meal away. A video of the exchange was later posted online.

