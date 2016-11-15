Woman says she found a rat sewn into her Zara dress

Story highlights Woman buys two dresses from Zara and waits a few weeks to wear one

When she does, she discovers a dead rodent sewn inside the dress' hem

(CNN) A New York woman says she found a dead rodent sewn into a dress from a Zara clothing store. She is accusing the company of negligence and is seeking money for damages, according to court documents filed Friday.

Cailey Fiesel, 24, who lives in Manhattan, bought two dresses from the Zara store in Greenwich, Connecticut, on July 5, according to court documents. She says she hung the dresses up and left them in her closet for a few weeks after buying them.

On August 16, Fiesel took one of the dresses out of her closet and wore it to work, according to court documents. While at work, Fiesel became aware of a "pungent odor," but wasn't able to figure out where it was coming from, according to court documents. She then noticed what felt like a string brushing against her leg. When she reached down to inspect, she found something else entirely.

"To her utter shock and disbelief, as she ran her hand over the hem of the dress, she felt an unusual bulge and suddenly realized that it was not a string that was rubbing against her leg, but was instead a leg rubbing against her leg," the court documents state. "The leg of a dead rodent, that is."

Fiesel, represented by Morelli Law Firm PLLC, says she has suffered "significant personal injuries and emotional distress," according to court documents. She also says she developed a rash that was later diagnosed as a rodent-borne disease, according to court documents. Fiesel is seeking money "in a sum that will fairly and adequately compensate her" in return for these damages, according to court documents.

