Airline employee killed at Oklahoma City airport; suspect dead

Story highlights Victim Michael Winchester was a former Oklahoma Sooners football player

Suspect found in pickup with head wound, police say

(CNN) An hourslong manhunt ended when the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Southwest Airlines employee at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The suspect was found in a truck in a parking garage, said Capt. Paco Balderrama of the Oklahoma City Police Department. The suspect, who was shot in the head, has not been positively identified.

Balderrama said the shooting was not random.

"It's too early in the investigation to figure out the exact motive, although the crime does appear to be premeditated," he said.

The captain said it appeared the suspect waited in his truck for the victim, a Southwest Airlines employee named Michael Winchester, to either arrive for or leave work.

Read More