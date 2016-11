President Obama meets with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Tuesday, November 15. Obama will visit Greece, Germany and Peru as he makes his final international trip as President.

The Greek Prime Minister welcomes Obama before formal talks in Athens on November 15. Obama called Greece a "reliable ally" in its commitment to NATO, even as the country faces tremendous strain from its debt crisis.

Obama reviews a presidential honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Athens on November 15.

Photos: President Obama's final international trip

The US President arrives at Athens International Airport on November 15. Ahead of his meeting in Greece, Obama said he would stress that debt reduction strategies beyond austerity must be used in Europe going forward.