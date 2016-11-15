Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
President Obama meets with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Tuesday, November 15. Obama will visit Greece, Germany and Peru as he makes his final international trip as President.
President Barack Obama and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras field questions at a joint news conference at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, on November 15.
The Greek Prime Minister welcomes Obama before formal talks in Athens on November 15. Obama called Greece a "reliable ally" in its commitment to NATO, even as the country faces tremendous strain from its debt crisis.
Obama reviews a presidential honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Athens on November 15.
The US President arrives at Athens International Airport on November 15. Ahead of his meeting in Greece, Obama said he would stress that debt reduction strategies beyond austerity must be used in Europe going forward.
Greek presidential guards parade outside the presidential palace in Athens on November 15.
Air Force One touches down at the Athens airport on November 15. Obama is the first sitting US President to visit Greece since Bill Clinton in 1999.
President Barack Obama is making a final international swing as President, visiting Greece, Germany and Peru.