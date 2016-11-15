Breaking News

President Obama's final international trip

Updated 5:47 PM ET, Wed November 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Barack Obama is greeted by a guard of honor after flying into Berlin on Wednesday, November 16. Obama is making &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/14/politics/obama-trip-greece-germany-peru/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his last international trip as President,&lt;/a&gt; visiting Greece, Germany and Peru.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
US President Barack Obama is greeted by a guard of honor after flying into Berlin on Wednesday, November 16. Obama is making his last international trip as President, visiting Greece, Germany and Peru.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Obama waves to the crowd after delivering a speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation in Athens, Greece, on November 16.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama waves to the crowd after delivering a speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation in Athens, Greece, on November 16.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Obama tours the Acropolis in Athens on November 16.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama tours the Acropolis in Athens on November 16.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Obama meets with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Tuesday, November 15. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/15/politics/obama-greece-news-conference/index.html&quot;&gt;Obama called Greece a &quot;reliable ally&quot;&lt;/a&gt; in its commitment to NATO, even as the country faces tremendous strain from its debt crisis.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama meets with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Tuesday, November 15. Obama called Greece a "reliable ally" in its commitment to NATO, even as the country faces tremendous strain from its debt crisis.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Obama and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras field questions at a joint news conference in Athens on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras field questions at a joint news conference in Athens on November 15.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Tsipras welcomes Obama before formal talks in Athens on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Tsipras welcomes Obama before formal talks in Athens on November 15.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Obama reviews a presidential honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Athens on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama reviews a presidential honor guard during an official welcoming ceremony in Athens on November 15.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Obama arrives at Athens International Airport on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Obama arrives at Athens International Airport on November 15.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Greek presidential guards parade outside the presidential palace in Athens on November 15.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Greek presidential guards parade outside the presidential palace in Athens on November 15.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Air Force One touches down at the Athens airport on November 15. Obama was the first sitting US President to visit Greece since Bill Clinton in 1999.
Photos: President Obama's final international trip
Air Force One touches down at the Athens airport on November 15. Obama was the first sitting US President to visit Greece since Bill Clinton in 1999.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
02 Obama Berlin 1116Obama Greece 1116 RESTRICTEDObama Acropolis 1116obama Pavlopoulos01 Obama&#39;s final trip 111502 Obama&#39;s final trip 111503 Obama&#39;s final trip 111504 Obama&#39;s final trip 111505 Obama&#39;s final trip 111506 Obama&#39;s final trip 1115
Barack Obama is making his last international trip as President, visiting Greece, Germany and Peru.