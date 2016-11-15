Chicago police arrest suspect in dismembered toddler case

Story highlights Kyrian Knox was last been seen in August of 2015

(CNN) Chicago police have made an arrest in the death of a toddler whose remains were found in a lagoon near the city's Near West Side a year ago, police announced Tuesday.

The 2-year-old boy, Kyrian Knox, was last seen in August 2015 when his mother, Lanisha Knox, left him in the care of a family friend, Kamel Harris, in Rockford, Illinois.

At the time, the baby's mother was moving from Iowa to Chicago and entrusted Harris with Kyrian, police said.

Harris, 41, was taken into police custody on Monday.

Harris reported the boy missing in September 2015, about two weeks after a dismembered body of a boy was found in Garfield Park Lagoon. Authorities suspect Kyrian had been missing about a month before they were informed.

