Story highlights Africa will launch its first private satellite into space

It's been built by schoolgirls

(CNN) They may be teenagers, but 17-year-old Brittany Bull and 16-year-old Sesam Mngqengqiswa have grand ambitions -- to launch Africa's first private satellite into space.

They are part of a team of high school girls from Cape Town, South Africa, who have designed and built payloads for a satellite that will orbit over the earth's poles scanning Africa's surface.

Once in space, the satellite will collect information on agriculture, and food security within the continent.

Using the data transmitted, "we can try to determine and predict the problems Africa will be facing in the future", explains Bull, a student at Pelican Park High School.

Photos: Africa's journey to space Africa has been slow to embark on space travel. But new projects on the continent look promising. South Africa's ambitious Square Kilometer Array project aims to build the world's biggest radio telescope that will help scientists paint a detailed picture of some of the deepest reaches of outer space.



Pictured here: a composite image of the MeerKAT and Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) satellites. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space South Africa's Karoo desert will be home to the Square Kilometer Array, a cluster of 3,000 satellite dishes working in tandem over a square kilometer area. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space The SKA is an international affair. Its headquartered in the UK while the telescope itself has a "dual site" location in Australia and South Africa.



Africa's participation in the project will be ramped up by distant stations situated in Botswana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia and Zambia. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space Scientists hope the project will shed further light on the mysteries posed by the likes of quasars, dark matter and black holes. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space Pictured here: the first light images from the MeerKAT. The telescope array currently comprises of 16 dishes that will eventually become a part of the Square Kilometre Array. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space MeerKAT's First Light image. Each white dot represents the intensity of radio waves recorded with 16 dishes of the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo desert.



More than 1,300 individual objects - galaxies in the distant universe - are seen in this image. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space The Nigerian government has announced its plans to launch an astronaut into space by 2030, as part of an ambitious space program.



Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space Nigeria has already launched five satellites into space. The first - NigeriaSat-1 - was launched on a Kosmos-3M rocket from Russia's Plesetsk spaceport in 2003. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space The Nigerian space agency claims to have trained 300 staff to PhD or BsC level, and has ambitious plans to expand the industry, and encourage space programs across the continent. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space Ethiopia has increased its commitment to sites such as the Entoto Observatory and Research Center, on the outskirts of Addis Ababa. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space Ghana has established a new space center as part of the country's embrace of advanced technology industries. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Africa's journey to space Egypt has one of the continent's oldest space programs, having launched several satellites aboard Russian rockets. Hide Caption 12 of 12

"Where our food is growing, where we can plant more trees and vegetation and also how we can monitor remote areas," she says. "We have a lot of forest fires and floods but we don't always get out there in time."

Read More