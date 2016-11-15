Breaking News

Richie McCaw: All Blacks legend flies helicopter for earthquake support

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 7:47 AM ET, Tue November 15, 2016

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw is now a professional helicopter pilot in Christchurch, NZ.
Story highlights

  • All Blacks legend is a licensed helicopter pilot
  • Called to action early Monday morning
  • McCaw struck by "sheer size" of damage

(CNN)He's better known for his heroics on the rugby field, but former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has been busy rescuing victims of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck New Zealand earlier this week.

Since retiring from rugby in November 2015, McCaw has worked for Christchurch helicopters after earning a commercial helicopter license. He was called to action at the earthquake's epicenter in Kaikoura after being woken during the early hours of Monday morning.
    "We got asked to ferry some USAR [Urban Search and Rescue] guys up first thing, so a couple of helicopters went up," McCaw, 35, told CNN reporters. "I took the fire guys up just to make sure everyone was OK in the houses and the roads that were stuck there."

    'Power'

    Aftershocks from the earthquake have continued to afflict the area surrounding Kaikoura, causing landslides and fissures in the north of New Zealand's south island. Thousands have been left stranded near the earthquake's epicenter.
    The double World Cup-winning captain witnessed the damage first-hand and noted the impact on the surrounding landscape.
    "The actual township's OK but the roads in both directions -- there's slips and stuff all over the place," said McCaw.
    "I'm no expert but it's going to take a fair while to shift all that rubble to get cars or trucks in or out. It's going to be pretty isolated for a while.
    "There's a few houses that are pretty damaged, and just the sheer size of the dirt and rock that's come down; railway tracks have been pushed out [of line] -- things like that which have been pretty amazing.
    "And one of the things in Kaikoura is that the sea bed's been pushed up half a meter which is pretty noticeable. It shows you the power of the thing."
    The area around a nine-story office building in Wellington, New Zealand, is cordoned off after officials determined it was at risk of collapse on Tuesday, November 15. A powerful magnitude 7.8 quake caused massive infrastructure damage when it hit just after midnight on Monday near the town of Kaikoura on the country&#39;s South Island.
    The area around a nine-story office building in Wellington, New Zealand, is cordoned off after officials determined it was at risk of collapse on Tuesday, November 15. A powerful magnitude 7.8 quake caused massive infrastructure damage when it hit just after midnight on Monday near the town of Kaikoura on the country's South Island.
    A cracked street is flooded in the area of Petone, near Wellington, after severe weather impacted the region in the aftermath of the quake on November 15. Two people were killed in the quake, which was followed by more than 1,000 aftershocks.
    A cracked street is flooded in the area of Petone, near Wellington, after severe weather impacted the region in the aftermath of the quake on November 15. Two people were killed in the quake, which was followed by more than 1,000 aftershocks.
    Tourists evacuated from Kaikoura arrive by helicopter at Woodend School grounds in Christchurch on November 15. People were evacuated from Kaikoura by air, after landslides triggered by the earthquake cut off road access to the popular tourist destination.
    Tourists evacuated from Kaikoura arrive by helicopter at Woodend School grounds in Christchurch on November 15. People were evacuated from Kaikoura by air, after landslides triggered by the earthquake cut off road access to the popular tourist destination.
    Tourists who had been visiting Kaikoura disembark from a military helicopter in Christchurch on November 15.
    Tourists who had been visiting Kaikoura disembark from a military helicopter in Christchurch on November 15.
    The New Zealand Defence Force conducts airlifts to evacuate people trapped in the area of Kaikoura after landslides cut off roads to the town.
    The New Zealand Defence Force conducts airlifts to evacuate people trapped in the area of Kaikoura after landslides cut off roads to the town.
    A member of the New Zealand Defence Force assists a family aboard a helicopter during evacuations of Kaikoura. The popular tourist destination on the South Island is home to more than 3,500 people.
    A member of the New Zealand Defence Force assists a family aboard a helicopter during evacuations of Kaikoura. The popular tourist destination on the South Island is home to more than 3,500 people.
    A landslide cuts off State Highway One near Ohau Point on the east coast of the South Island on Monday, November 14.
    A landslide cuts off State Highway One near Ohau Point on the east coast of the South Island on Monday, November 14.
    The extent of damage to State Highway One is seen near Ohau on November 14.
    The extent of damage to State Highway One is seen near Ohau on November 14.
    Emergency services inspect a bridge crossing the Waiau River, north of Christchurch, on November 14.
    Emergency services inspect a bridge crossing the Waiau River, north of Christchurch, on November 14.
    Mary Kimber surveys the damage in her kitchen after the quake in Waiau on November 14.
    Mary Kimber surveys the damage in her kitchen after the quake in Waiau on November 14.
    Firefighters respond to a call in Wellington, New Zealand, in the early hours of November 14.
    Firefighters respond to a call in Wellington, New Zealand, in the early hours of November 14.
    People wait in Te Aro Park after being evacuated from nearby buildings.
    People wait in Te Aro Park after being evacuated from nearby buildings.
    A road sign flashes a tsunami warning in Wellington on November 14. Waves of just over two meters high hit the coast following the earthquake.
    A road sign flashes a tsunami warning in Wellington on November 14. Waves of just over two meters high hit the coast following the earthquake.
    Earthquake damage on New Zealand&#39;s State Highway One and the main railway line north of Kaikoura is seen on November 14.
    Earthquake damage on New Zealand's State Highway One and the main railway line north of Kaikoura is seen on November 14.
    McCaw captained back-to-back World Cup victories for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015 and has been voted world player of the year three times. With 145 caps, he is the most capped international rugby player of all time.
    On Sunday, New Zealand was the standout nation at the World Rugby Awards. Fly-half Beauden Barrett was voted player of the year and Steve Hansen coach of the year for the fourth time in five years.
    After going a record 18 games unbeaten earlier this year, New Zealand was also awarded team of the year.