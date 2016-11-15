Breaking News

West Virginia mayor resigns after racist Michelle Obama Facebook post

By John Newsome, CNN

Updated 9:09 PM ET, Tue November 15, 2016

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama delivers opening remarks during the final Joining Forces event in the East Room of the White House November 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama hosted the event to celebrate the successes and share best practices so to continue the work of the Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(CNN)The mayor of Clay, West Virginia, has resigned and another county official is out following their exchange over a racist Facebook post that compared first lady Michelle Obama to an "ape in heels."

The county employee, Pamela Taylor, worked as director of the Clay County Development Corporation and wrote on Facebook: "It will be so refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady back in the White House. I'm tired of seeing a (sic) Ape in heels," according to a screengrab obtained by CNN affiliate WSAZ.
A screengrab of a Facebook post purportedly from county employee Pamela Taylor.
Mayor Beverly Whaling commented on the post saying: "Just made my day Pam," the screengrab shows.
    Clay County Commissioner Greg Fitzwater confirmed to CNN that Whaling resigned, but did not know if Taylor was terminated or resigned her post. But he said that she was no longer working for the county.
    CNN has attempted to reach both Whaling and Taylor for comment and have not heard back.