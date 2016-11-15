From ballots to Bannon: What's happened in one week
Updated 12:08 PM ET, Tue November 15, 2016
(CNN)It's hard to believe it's only been seven days since the presidential election.
And with so much going on, it's tough to keep up.
Take a look at seven images that capture key moments from this historic week in America:
DAY 1: TRUMP WINS
Donald Trump swept to a surprise victory on Election Day, with wins in key swing states that pushed him well past the 270 electoral votes he needed to clinch the presidency. After months of explosive rhetoric on the campaign trail, the billionaire businessman and former reality TV star called for unity in his victory speech. "Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division," he said.
DAY 2: CLINTON CONCEDES
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Trump to concede on election night, but she didn't take the stage to speak to her supporters until the next day. Aides throughout the New York hotel ballroom cried during her remarks. Clinton told them not to give up. "I know we have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling," she said, "but someday, someone will, and hopefully sooner than we might think right now."
DAY 3: WHITE HOUSE VISIT
There's no love lost between President Barack Obama and his soon-to-be successor, but they put their differences aside to meet in the White House. It was a dizzying sight for anyone who's followed the sharp jabs they threw at each other on the campaign trail and Trump's years of birther claims. After their White House meeting, Trump called Obama a "very good man" and said he would seek his counsel in the future. Obama said he wanted Trump to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
DAY 4: PROTESTS HEAT UP
While Obama and Trump were honoring long-held rituals of transferring power in Washington, some people on streets across the United States were less willing to accept the election's outcome. Protests flared in cities and college towns across the US, with fed-up demonstrators chanting that Trump isn't their president. Tensions boiled over at a protest in Portland, Oregon, which police described as a riot after vandals threw objects at officers and damaged cars. But most demonstrations were largely peaceful.
DAY 5: A SOMBER CHORD
After weeks of skits mocking the presidential candidates, "Saturday Night Live" stunned audiences with a solemn opening for its first episode since the election. Kate McKinnon, dressed as Clinton in a cream pantsuit, played the piano as she sang the recently departed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." The performance struck a chord with viewers seeking solace after the bruising election.
DAY 6: THE FIRST INTERVIEW
In his first TV interview since winning the election, Trump said he had a message for any of his supporters who are harassing minorities: "Stop it." His comments Sunday on "60 Minutes" came as fears of heightened bigotry and hate crimes after the election turned into a reality for a growing number of Americans.
DAY 7: TEAM TAKES SHAPE
Rumors are swirling and strategists are squabbling over Trump's possible cabinet picks. But some key positions on his team are already in place, and not everyone is happy about them. Trump quickly tapped Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus as his new chief of staff and Steve Bannon, the Breitbart News chairman who led his campaign for the White House, as his chief strategist. When it came to Bannon, the backlash was swift, with critics slamming him as anti-Semitic and a white nationalist. Trump's campaign defended the choice. And white nationalist leaders praised it.