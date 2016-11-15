What does Donald Trump mean for Asia?

Story highlights Japan is scrambling to safeguard its alliance with US

Scandal means South Korea ill equipped to deal with Trump

China was a major campaign trail target of Trump

Hong Kong (CNN) Loose talk or hardened policy prescriptions?

That's the big question facing Asia as President-elect Donald Trump gears up for the Oval Office.

"Trump's victory has amplified uncertainty across Asia. Many people are dismayed," says Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University in Japan.

From China and Japan to the smaller nations of southeast Asia, the region's leaders want to know whether Trump will make good on his campaign promises and potshots, which have the potential to shake up alliances, upend the geopolitical map and risk all-out conflict.

Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, has been quick to sense deep shifts in US interests.