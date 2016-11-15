Ted Cruz meets with Donald Trump

Story highlights Cruz went to Trump Tower on Tuesday afternoon to meet with the President-elect

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump met privately Tuesday with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, kicking off what could be one of the most complicated post-election relationships in Washington.

Cruz visited Trump Tower on Tuesday afternoon to meet with the President-elect, a step most congressional Republicans have not yet taken. Many Republican leaders in Congress have merely spoken with Trump by phone.

The topic of their conversation was not clear.

Catherine Frazier, a Cruz spokeswoman, said in a statement that Cruz "looks forward to assisting the Trump administration" in achieving policy wins for conservatives, though she did not offer further details.

Cruz, a leader of the most conservative parts of the Republican Party, ran against Trump for the GOP nomination and was his chief rival for much of the race. After dropping out of the race in May, Cruz withheld his endorsement of his party's nominee, snubbing him at the Republican National Convention before coming around in September.

