Giuliani legal work could complicate path to State Department

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani's speeches and legal work around the globe are complicating any prospective path to serving as Donald Trump's first secretary of state.

The portfolio of projects undertaken by Giuliani after he left New York City's mayor's office brought Giuliani to foreign countries that could come back to haunt him should he be chosen as the nominee. He is currently described as the frontrunner for the position.

One matter should be familiar from his 2008 presidential campaign: a possible link between his former massive law firm, Bracewell Giuliani, and a Venezuelan oil company. The firm represented Citgo Oil, which is a subsidiary of the state-owned oil company in Venezuela.

Giuliani is also likely to be criticized for of his work for the government of Qatar, which hired Giuliani to help with intelligence security. The firm also had offices in the United Arab Emirates and worked on financial deals for other nations in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.

Bracewell Giuliani had hundreds of attorneys employed across the US and the world, with foreign contracts spanning the globe and tens of millions of dollars in contract fees. Other work was through another company of his, Giuliani Security.

