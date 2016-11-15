Story highlights Rudy Giuliani spoke Monday on ISIS, the Iran nuclear deal and the US relationship to Russia

The ex-New York City mayor's words come amid expressing interest in being secretary of state

(CNN) Rudy Giuliani has been mentioned for several potential Cabinet positions in Donald Trump's administration, but it was clear Monday night that he really wants to be secretary of state .

The former New York City mayor spoke Monday about his foreign policy vision at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council and, a ccording to the Wall Street Journal's description , Giuliani "suggested several times that he would be interested in the (Secretary of State) post." He also laid out some potential foreign policy priorities.

He discussed the fight against ISIS and Mideast peace in addition to US relations with Russia, which he said is not a military threat, and China, which he said Trump will seek to engage on trade. He seemed to waver on how highly a Trump administration would prioritize renegotiating the Iran nuclear deal. Terrorism was at the top of Giuliani's potential international agenda.

Giuliani said that ISIS "short-term, I believe, is the greatest danger, and not because ISIS in Iraq and in Syria, but because ISIS did something al Qaeda never did -- ISIS was able to spread itself around the world." He pointed to attacks in Orlando, Florida, and Nice, France, as examples of the unique threat posed by a global terror network like ISIS.

Regarding the Middle East, Giuliani warned against regional tensions being stoked by Iran. But Giuliani -- a strident critic of the nuclear deal with Iran negotiated by the Obama administration -- seemed to back off of a total withdrawal from that agreement, suggesting that reworking the deal would be a lower priority than combating terrorism.

