Republican leaders to Obama administration: Stop enacting new regulations

(CNN) Republican leadership in Congress asked government agencies to not move forward on new regulations during the transition period, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday.

McCarthy noted a similar request was made by the incoming Obama administration in 2008.

President-elect Donald Trump's campaign has promised "a temporary moratorium on all new regulation, canceling overarching executive orders and a thorough review to identify and eliminate unnecessary regulations that kill jobs and bloat government," according to the official transition website.

CNN has reached out to the White House for response.