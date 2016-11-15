Obama arrives in Greece ready for questions on Trump

Story highlights President Barack Obama's final international trip takes him to Greece, Germany and Peru

On Monday, Obama said Donald Trump is dedicated to US commitments like NATO

Athens, Greece (CNN) President Barack Obama was girding for more questions about his successor Tuesday as his final presidential overseas trip began in Greece.

Air Force One touched down at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport just past 3:30 a.m. ET (10:30 a.m. local) on Tuesday, where Obama was greeted with a red carpet and an ornate display of military pageantry.

In the morning preceding his scheduled news conference in Athens on Tuesday afternoon, Obama paid a courtesy call to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, where the US President hailed NATO as "absolutely vital and the transatlantic relationship is the cornerstone of our mutual security and prosperity."

Global leaders have expressed concerns over how President-elect Donald Trump has suggested while on the campaign trail that the US might not keep its international commitments, including NATO.

Read More