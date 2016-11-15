Breaking News

Mexico works on plan to deal with Trump's possible deportations

By Marilia Brocchetto, CNN

Updated 7:09 AM ET, Tue November 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Slovenians toast Donald Trump&#39;s victory in Sevnica, the hometown of Trump&#39;s wife, Melania, during a broadcast of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/09/politics/donald-trump-acceptance-speech/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his acceptance speech&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, November 9. Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and will become the 45th president of the United States.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Slovenians toast Donald Trump's victory in Sevnica, the hometown of Trump's wife, Melania, during a broadcast of his acceptance speech on Wednesday, November 9. Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and will become the 45th president of the United States.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
The U.S. dollar exchange rate is seen on the board of a bank in Mexico City on November 9. The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/09/investing/mexican-peso-trump-us-election/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fell off a cliff&lt;/a&gt; as polling results pointed to a strong showing by Trump.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
The U.S. dollar exchange rate is seen on the board of a bank in Mexico City on November 9. The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as polling results pointed to a strong showing by Trump.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Taxi driver Uljan Kolgjegja holds a flare as he celebrates Trump&#39;s victory in Tirana, Albania, on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Taxi driver Uljan Kolgjegja holds a flare as he celebrates Trump's victory in Tirana, Albania, on November 9.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Bethany Hindmarsh, an environmental activist attending the COP22 Climate Conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, reacts during a protest against Trump on November 9. News of Trump&#39;s win has alarmed environmentalists and climate scientists concerned that a Trump presidency could mean the United States pulls out of an international climate deal.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Bethany Hindmarsh, an environmental activist attending the COP22 Climate Conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, reacts during a protest against Trump on November 9. News of Trump's win has alarmed environmentalists and climate scientists concerned that a Trump presidency could mean the United States pulls out of an international climate deal.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, left, toasts in front of a TV screening Trump&#39;s acceptance speech on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, left, toasts in front of a TV screening Trump's acceptance speech on November 9.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
A stock trader at ETX Capital in London gestures to a screen showing the S&amp;amp;P 500 Index on November 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/08/investing/global-markets-stocks-trump-clinton-us-presidential-election/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Global stock markets dropped&lt;/a&gt; as Trump&#39;s victory became more likely on Election Day.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
A stock trader at ETX Capital in London gestures to a screen showing the S&P 500 Index on November 9. Global stock markets dropped as Trump's victory became more likely on Election Day.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
An expatriate Democratic supporter weeps in a restaurant in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as the election is called in Trump&#39;s favor on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
An expatriate Democratic supporter weeps in a restaurant in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as the election is called in Trump's favor on November 9.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Iraqi troops view Trump&#39;s acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, on November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Iraqi troops view Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, on November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
People react to Trump&#39;s victory at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
People react to Trump's victory at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on November 9.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Clinton supporters watch the incoming results at a cafe in Beijing on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Clinton supporters watch the incoming results at a cafe in Beijing on November 9.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
A man reads a newspaper proclaiming Trump&#39;s victory in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
A man reads a newspaper proclaiming Trump's victory in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on November 9.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
People attending an election event in The Hague, Netherlands, react as Trump is declared the winner on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
People attending an election event in The Hague, Netherlands, react as Trump is declared the winner on November 9.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Debris burns in the street during a protest that took place in Oakland, California, after news of Trump&#39;s victory.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Debris burns in the street during a protest that took place in Oakland, California, after news of Trump's victory.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
A stock ticker at the Athens Stock Exchange scrolls above a TV screen showing Trump on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
A stock ticker at the Athens Stock Exchange scrolls above a TV screen showing Trump on November 9.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
People celebrate Trump&#39;s win during a victory party at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
People celebrate Trump's win during a victory party at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Two men in Gaza watch coverage of the election on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Two men in Gaza watch coverage of the election on November 9.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
A trader from ETX Capital reacts in London following the election result.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
A trader from ETX Capital reacts in London following the election result.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Trump and Clinton supporters clash in New York&#39;s Times Square after Trump&#39;s victory was declared on November 9.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Trump and Clinton supporters clash in New York's Times Square after Trump's victory was declared on November 9.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Protesters from Avaaz, a global civic movement, display a sign protesting bigotry outside the White House on Tuesday, November 8.
Photos: World reacts to Trump victory
Protesters from Avaaz, a global civic movement, display a sign protesting bigotry outside the White House on Tuesday, November 8.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
08 trump victory world reacts 110934 trump victory world reacts33 trump victory world reacts18 trump victory world reacts 110917 trump victory world reacts 1109 RESTRICTED26 trump victory world reacts 110912 trump victory world reacts 110930 trump victory world reacts 110907 trump victory world reacts 110923 trump victory world reacts 110931 trump victory world reacts 110929 trump victory world reacts 1109 RESTRICTED22 trump victory world reacts 110924 trump victory world reacts 110901 trump victory world reacts 110920 trump victory world reacts 1109 RESTRICTED10 trump victory world reacts 110902 trump victory world reacts 110932 trump victory world reacts 1109

Story highlights

  • Mexico working on plan to accept deportees from US
  • US' southern neighbor has long been in the sights of President-elect Trump

(CNN)The Mexican government is working on a plan to deal with possible mass deportations under President-elect Donald Trump, a presidential spokesman says.

In a news conference Monday, Eduardo Sanchez, spokesman for Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, told reporters deportations would be part of any agenda discussed by Peña Nieto and Trump.
    Trump on amnesty for some undocumented immigrants
    donald trump immigration amnesty support orig cm_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump on amnesty for some undocumented immigrants

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump on amnesty for some undocumented immigrants 01:14
    "We will have to see how many of those deportations, usually done by the United States government to the countries where the illegal immigrants are from, are for Mexico," he said.
    "Of course this and other matters will be part of the agenda that Mexico brings to the table during the bilateral meetings that will take place with the government-elect of President(-elect) Donald Trump."
    Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz is coordinating the efforts, he added, and plans to have a series of measures ready should the deportations begin.
    Read More
    Trump win a headache for Mexico

    President-elect threatens mass deportation

    What it would take to build Trump&#39;s border wall
    trump border wall explainer animation orig nws_00003622

      JUST WATCHED

      What it would take to build Trump's border wall

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What it would take to build Trump's border wall 02:34
    During a CBS "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday, Trump said he would look to deport, or incarcerate, up to 3 million illegal immigrants.
    "What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, we have a lot of these people, probably two million, it could be even three million, we are getting them out of our country or we're going to incarcerate.
    "But we're getting them out of our country, they're here illegally."
    Trump stokes immigration fears in New Mexico
    trump nm new clinton emails_00004512

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump stokes immigration fears in New Mexico

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump stokes immigration fears in New Mexico 02:08
    Trump added: "we want to secure our border."
    Peña Nieto has expressed interested in meeting with Trump before he takes office on January 20. This would be the second meeting between the two.
    Meanwhile, Peña Nieto spoke by phone Monday with outgoing US President Barack Obama on progress in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, including economic growth, combating organized crime, and migration, a statement read.
    The statement says "the Mexican president expressed his appreciation to President Obama for being a great friend and ally of Mexico, as well as a committed partner.
    "For his part, President Obama stressed how much the United States values, ​​and depends on, the relationship and collaboration with Mexico."
    Immigrant youths fear Donald Trump's America