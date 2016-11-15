House Republicans nominate Paul Ryan to be re-elected as speaker

Story highlights The official vote installing him as the speaker will come in early January

Washington (CNN) Paul Ryan was re-elected by the House Republican conference Tuesday to serve a second term as speaker of the House.

The official vote installing him as the speaker will come in early January, when the next session of Congress begins.

After a tumultuous first year in the top leadership spot -- a job he was elected to after then-Speaker John Boehner abruptly resigned -- Ryan clashed with both conservatives on the right of the conference and with then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. But Tuesday afternoon's vote held little drama as Ryan ran unopposed and House GOP members re-elected the Wisconsin Republican in a unanimous vote.

It's a big change from just a little more than a week ago, when Ryan was facing grumbling inside his own caucus as the prospect of a White House loss seemed imminent. But last week's big election wins for Republicans appeared to quell most of those concerns.