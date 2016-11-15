Breaking News

House Republicans nominate Paul Ryan to be re-elected as speaker

By Manu Raju, Deirdre Walsh and Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 2:54 PM ET, Tue November 15, 2016

Story highlights

  • The official vote installing him as the speaker will come in early January
  • Ryan ran unopposed and House GOP members re-elected the Wisconsin Republican in a unanimous vote

Washington (CNN)Paul Ryan was re-elected by the House Republican conference Tuesday to serve a second term as speaker of the House.

The official vote installing him as the speaker will come in early January, when the next session of Congress begins.
    After a tumultuous first year in the top leadership spot -- a job he was elected to after then-Speaker John Boehner abruptly resigned -- Ryan clashed with both conservatives on the right of the conference and with then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. But Tuesday afternoon's vote held little drama as Ryan ran unopposed and House GOP members re-elected the Wisconsin Republican in a unanimous vote.
    It's a big change from just a little more than a week ago, when Ryan was facing grumbling inside his own caucus as the prospect of a White House loss seemed imminent. But last week's big election wins for Republicans appeared to quell most of those concerns.
    Instead, it's House Democrats who are facing key splits, capped by a decision Tuesday morning to delay their leadership elections until after Thanksgiving, a move that could put House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's job in jeopardy.