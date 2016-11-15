Story highlights Democrats attempted to laugh off last week's election results at the opening of their meeting

A group of Democrats has been organizing behind the scenes to challenge Nancy Pelosi

Washington (CNN) House Democrats decided Tuesday to delay their leadership elections until after Thanksgiving -- a move that will give reeling Democrats time to nurse their wounds, and could spell trouble for longtime leader Nancy Pelosi.

House Democrats told reporters following a closed-door meeting that their choice of leadership would be selected November 30.

A group of younger Democrats has been organizing behind the scenes to review Democratic leadership in the wake of last week's results. Last Tuesday's beating at the ballot box provided fuel to Pelosi's critics inside the Democratic caucus, and they aired their concerns at Tuesday's meetings in the Capitol, but no challenger has emerged yet to run against her for leader.

Pelosi opened the meeting saying that she was open to delaying when Democrats pick their leaders, but that she had been hearing from members that they wanted their leadership selected before Thanksgiving and that the vote on timing should happen this Thursday.

Pelosi told the members inside the meeting Tuesday that she had planned to leave the decision until after Thanksgiving, but said they have to move forward now, according to a Democrat in the room.

