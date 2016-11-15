CNN's 'Unprecedented': Clinton worried about striking balances in debates

Story highlights Clinton's aides filled a suggestion box with ideas for handling Trump

(CNN) Ahead of her first debate with Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton was grappling with the weight of expectations.

The Democratic nominee's friend Hillary Rosen asked her: "Do you have your strategy?"

"Oh, yeah, I've got my strategy," Clinton replied, according to Rosen. "I have to be warm enough that people like me, tough enough to be commander in chief, deep enough on policy that people know I have an agenda, direct on his faults. Oh, and by the way, I have to be his fact-checker, too."

That's one revelation in "Unprecedented: The Election that Changed Everything," CNN's upcoming book on the 2016 race that comes out December 6. It was written by CNN's Thomas Lake with reporting from Jodi Enda, Susan Baer and CNN's political team.

