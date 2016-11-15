Reid blasts Trump for hiring Bannon

Story highlights Reid made his opening statement as the Senate convened Tuesday

Reid's speech came the first day the Senate was back to work for its post-election lame-duck session

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid led a Democratic assault Tuesday against President-elect Donald Trump's appointment of Steve Bannon as his chief White House adviser, arguing Bannon is linked to white nationalists and has supported anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and anti-women views that should disqualify him.

"As long as a champion of racial division is a step away from the Oval Office, it would be impossible to take Trump's efforts to heal the nation seriously," said Reid in an impassioned floor speech.

Reid called on Trump to rescind his job offer to the former Breitbart News chief who was the CEO of Trump's insurgent campaign.

"Rise to the dignity of the office of the president of the United States. Instead of hiding behind your Twitter account, and show America that racism, bullying and bigotry have no place in the White House or in America," he said.

Reid argued that Trump's election had triggered a spree of hate crimes in the country by people emboldened by Trump's election.

