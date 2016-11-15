GOP governors 'giddy' in wake of Trump's win

Story highlights Several high-profile GOP governors met at a gathering for the first time since Trump's victory

Orlando, Florida (CNN) Republican governors said they were "giddy" Tuesday over the prospect of more control of federal education, health care and transportation dollars under a Donald Trump administration.

At the first major gathering of Republicans since Trump's victory, high-profile governors largely set aside the topic of the President-elect himself.

Instead, they said they're thrilled that the GOP controls both Congress and the White House. And they're excited about the promotion within their own ranks, with Indiana Gov. Mike Pence set to become vice president.

"I'm just giddy, and if you talk to any of the governors here, we are so excited at the possibility and the opportunities that are going to be here," said South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"The idea that now we can start to really govern -- I have never known what it's like to have a Republican president. I can tell you that the last five years, Washington has been the hardest part of my job," Haley said. "This is a new day."

