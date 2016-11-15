Photos: America's outstanding first ladies: How will Melania compare? Following a historic 2016 presidential election, Melania Trump is preparing to become the next first lady of the United States. It's too soon to know what she'll choose to do with her time as FLOTUS, although she has previously expressed interest in using her position to advocate against cyberbullying . But as the newest in a long line of first ladies, she'll have some big shoes to fill ... Hide Caption 1 of 11

1789-1797 – America's first, first lady: Martha Washington. Martha had the important role of setting a precedent for all future first ladies. She was reluctant to appear in the public spotlight, but one of her most important initiatives was a weekly reception she held on Friday evenings, for everyone from Congressmen to members of the local community.

1915-1921 – Edith Wilson played an important role in running the country after her husband Woodrow suffered a stroke that left him semi-paralyzed. She screened all communications to him, which led to some to refer to her as the "secret president."

1933-1945 – survey of experts by the Siena College Research Institute ranked Eleanor Roosevelt as the best first lady of all time. This was determined from a series of categories -- including integrity, accomplishments and public image. When her husband assumed office, Eleanor transformed the role of first lady and broke precedent often. She held press conferences, gave lectures and openly expressed her opinions in a newspaper column.

1961-1963 – Jacqueline Kennedy took a particular interest in historic preservation and worked hard to restore the White House to its original state. She established the White House Historical Association and she also passed a law that ensured future White House residents could not dispose of any furnishings.

1963-1969 – Lady Bird Johnson, wife of Lyndon, focused on preschool children from disadvantaged backgrounds and an environmental program called "beautification." She encouraged people to transform their surroundings into attractive spaces and set up the First Lady's Committee for a More Beautiful Capital. In her earlier years she obtained a bachelor's degree in history and journalism, which is said to have helped her during her interactions with the press.

1977-1981 – Rosalynn Carter was one of the most politically active of all American first ladies. Before becoming first lady she was responsible with bookkeeping for Jimmy Carter's family business. During her time as FLOTUS, Rosalynn attended Cabinet meetings and major briefings and even served as the President's personal emissary to Latin American countries.

1981-1989 – Before becoming first lady, Nancy Reagan was a Hollywood actress (as Nancy Davis). When her husband Ronald assumed office, Nancy became known for working to discourage drug and alcohol abuse among young people. She often visited prevention and rehabilitation centers and she held a conference at the White House for the first ladies of 17 countries to also focus their attention on the problem.

1989-1993 – Barbara Bush, wife of George Senior, was involved in many charitable and humanitarian efforts during her time as first lady. Her causes including tackling homelessness, AIDS, and helping the elderly. She also campaigned and raised funds to improve literacy, which was motivated by her son Neil's dyslexia.

1993-2001 – Before husband Bill assumed office, Hillary Clinton worked as a lawyer and developed a strong interest in family law and issues affecting children. As first lady she remained an advocate for children and campaigned for women's rights. She also chaired the Task Force on National Health Care Reform, where she testified before Congress and helped craft legislation.