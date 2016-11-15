Trump donors get seats on his inaugural committee

Story highlights Barrack is a close friend and business associate of Trump's

The committee will handle the events surrounding the inauguration in January

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his longtime friend Tom Barrack would chair his Presidential Inaugural Committee -- and named many of his donors as finance vice-chairs for the committee, as well.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Trump said he chose Barrack, a close friend and business associate of his, as the chairman. Conservative megadonors Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, Wisconsin billionaire Diane Hendricks and California venture capitalist Elliott Broidy are some of the finance vice-chairs.

The purpose of the the Committee is to plan and coordinate most of the events around the President-elect's inauguration, which will take place January 20, 2017.

Barrack, a California private equity executive and the founder of Colony Capital, spoke for Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July, praising his friend who he's known for 35 years for his successes. Barrack also contributed to Trump's campaign by hosting fundraisers for real estate mogul earlier this year.

