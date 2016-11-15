Story highlights Trump said he would have won the populous states of Florida, New York, and California

Hillary Clinton is currently leading the nationwide popular vote count

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is now praising the Electoral College after previously criticizing the system -- and even says he could have won the popular vote if he campaigned differently.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Trump said he would have won the populous states of Florida, New York and California if he had spent more time campaigning there.

If the election were based on total popular vote I would have campaigned in N.Y. Florida and California and won even bigger and more easily — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2016

Trump won the battleground state of Florida, which had been carried by President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, but he failed to carry the loyally blue states of New York and California.

Hillary Clinton leads Trump with the popular vote and could be the first candidate since Al Gore to win the popular vote but lose the general election. The last Republican to win the popular vote was George W. Bush in 2004.

