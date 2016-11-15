Professor predicted Trump win, says he will be impeached

(CNN) The man dubbed "Prediction Professor" for accurately calling every presidential election since 1984, including the 2016 election, now forecasts the impeachment of President-elect Donald Trump.

"There's a very good chance that Donald Trump could face impeachment," Allan Lichtman told Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Lichtman, a political historian who teaches at the American University in Washington, says he uses his own system of 13 true of false statements to judge whether the incumbent party will retain the White House. However, when it came to his bold prediction of a Trump impeachment, he told Burnett it's based on his instinct.

"First of all, throughout his life he has played fast and loose with the law," Lichtman said. "He has run an illegal charity in New York state. He has made an illegal campaign contribution through that charity. He has used the charity to settle personal business debts. He faces a RICO lawsuit."

Burnett pushed back at Lichtman's claim, noting his allegations have not been proven in a court of law and went on to ask why he thought Trump could be impeached when Republicans hold both the House and Senate.

