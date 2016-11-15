Janet Walsh is acting women's rights director at Human Rights Watch. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) "Nobody has more respect for women than I do. Nobody." So said Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

Moreover, the United States is an extreme outlier on national paid family leave. A 2014 International Labor Organization report found that out of 185 countries, only the United States and Papua New Guinea lacked paid leave under law for new mothers, and more than 70 guaranteed paid paternity leave.

Trump has said little about global women's issues. He should realize that for years, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, the United States has shown strong leadership on issues like child marriage, gender-based violence and human trafficking. He should nominate a highly qualified proponent of women's rights to lead the State Department's Office of Global Women's Issues, and ensure that the office has sufficient resources and power to lead on these issues.