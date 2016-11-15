Where Donald Trump got his real power

Story highlights Kara Alaimo: Trump's canny use of social media helped elect him. But this year's campaign also showed danger of tool

(CNN) Donald Trump's candidacy was not taken seriously by the mainstream media and even the establishment of his own party, but his strategic use of social media propelled him to the presidency.

And while it may appear healthy for our political system that social media gives opportunities to people like him — who are, for example, less politically connected -- to speak to the American people, the way social platforms were actually used in this election cycle is deeply dangerous for our democracy.

To see how we've come to this point, it's useful to look at the past few presidential campaigns.

Indeed, although Donald Trump may appear to be the antithesis of Barack Obama, the last two men elected President of the United States are strikingly similar on two scores: both were anti-establishment candidates who won the presidency largely by outsmarting their opponents on social media.

Trump, who a ccording to Reuters tweeted more than any other candidate in the presidential race, amassed 4 million more followers on Twitter than Hillary Clinton and 5 million more on Facebook. With Trump's supporters enthusiastically liking and sharing his content, he created what Mike Berland, CEO of the market research firm Edelman Berland, called "a continuous Trump rally that happens on Twitter at all hours."