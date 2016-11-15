Why we can't forget the racism of this campaign

Story highlights The post-election coverage has largely ignored the reactions of one segment of American society: people of color

(CNN) I noticed the waiter lingering around my table a little more than usual. For the first time at this buffet-style restaurant, the waiter seemed agitated. Normally, he would be singing to mesmerized patrons in between busing tables and asking if customers needed any assistance in a place that is essentially self-serve.

"That man called me boy," he finally told me, unprompted, while pointing his eyes toward an older white gentleman in blue overalls.

"He said, 'boy, go get me some sweet tea,'" the waiter went on, mostly under his breath. He didn't want anyone else to hear.

"I'm a man! I'm a father," he told me. I could see that he was fighting back tears and the urge to show that man, in no uncertain terms, that he was no one's boy.

The waiter, a black man in his 30s, told his white supervisor about the incident but was told to just ignore it, that maybe the man didn't mean any harm.