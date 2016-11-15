Syria: Heavy airstrikes resume on east Aleppo, activist group says

Story highlights
- A major assault on eastern Aleppo has begun after a weeks-long lull
- At least one woman was killed and five people injured in a barrel bomb attack Tuesday, an activist says
(CNN)Warplanes carried out heavy airstrikes on multiple neighborhoods in rebel-held east Aleppo Tuesday after nearly three weeks of reduced bombardment, killing at least one person, according to an activist with the Aleppo Media Center.
The heavy assault on the eastern part of the war-ravaged city had been threatened in mass text messages sent to residents by the government Sunday. The messages instructed them to leave within 24 hours ahead of a "strategically planned assault using high precision weapons."
One woman was killed and five people injured by a barrel bomb dropped by a helicopter Tuesday, the activist told CNN's Jomana Karadsheh. Loud blasts could be heard in the background.
The warplanes dropped high explosive parachute bombs on the al-Haydariyeh and Masaken Hanano neighborhoods in besieged eastern Aleppo, according to the activist. Airstrikes with high-explosive munitions also hit the neighborhoods of al-Salehin, Qadi Askar and Qaterji.
Bebars Meshaal, a White Helmets officer in the city, told CNN that airstrikes were ongoing. The White Helmets are a volunteer civil defense organization whose members move into bombed neighborhoods immediately after the strikes, to rescue people trapped and hurt in the rubble.
Lull in strikes ends
The resumption of the heavy bombardment came after a nearly three-week lull in airstrikes on the area by Syrian and Russian aircraft, following a moratorium announced by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Fierce clashes have continued on the front lines of the battle for Aleppo, however, with artillery shelling causing casualties in both the rebel-held and government-held parts of the divided city.
A flotilla of Russian naval vessels, including the aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuznetsov, recently arrived off the coast of Syria to participate in operations in the country.
Mass text messages to Aleppo residents Sunday also delivered an ultimatum to rebels to lay down their arms and renounce their leadership, or be killed.
The bombardment by Syrian and Russian warplanes has obliterated stretches of eastern Aleppo in recent months.
Syrian and Russian officials say that humanitarian corridors have been established to allow residents to flee. But many residents do not feel they can safely use them, while others are refusing out of principle.