Syria: Heavy airstrikes resume on east Aleppo, activist group says

Story highlights A major assault on eastern Aleppo has begun after a weeks-long lull

At least one woman was killed and five people injured in a barrel bomb attack Tuesday, an activist says

(CNN) Warplanes carried out heavy airstrikes on multiple neighborhoods in rebel-held east Aleppo Tuesday after nearly three weeks of reduced bombardment, killing at least one person, according to an activist with the Aleppo Media Center.

The heavy assault on the eastern part of the war-ravaged city had been threatened in mass text messages sent to residents by the government Sunday. The messages instructed them to leave within 24 hours ahead of a "strategically planned assault using high precision weapons."

One woman was killed and five people injured by a barrel bomb dropped by a helicopter Tuesday, the activist told CNN's Jomana Karadsheh. Loud blasts could be heard in the background.

The warplanes dropped high explosive parachute bombs on the al-Haydariyeh and Masaken Hanano neighborhoods in besieged eastern Aleppo, according to the activist. Airstrikes with high-explosive munitions also hit the neighborhoods of al-Salehin, Qadi Askar and Qaterji.

Bebars Meshaal, a White Helmets officer in the city, told CNN that airstrikes were ongoing. The White Helmets are a volunteer civil defense organization whose members move into bombed neighborhoods immediately after the strikes, to rescue people trapped and hurt in the rubble.

