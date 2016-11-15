Story highlights Group made first swim across the Dead Sea

They endured stinging salt to draw attention to the drying of the sea

Shrinking sea blamed on resource policies

Israel and Jordan have signed a deal to try to tackle the problem

Dead Sea, Israel (CNN)

The swimmers pulled themselves from the water exhausted, their lycra swimsuits stiff from all the crystallized salt. The water had stung their eyes, burned their skin, and exposed cuts they never knew they had. But after seven hours in the water, just after the shadows started growing long again in the afternoon sun, they were finished.

The group of nearly 30 swimmers had become the first people ever to swim across the Dead Sea from Jordan to Israel, a nine-mile (15km) swim that had never been accomplished before because the water is so inhospitable to marathon swimming.

Dead Sea rapidly disapppearing

"It was teamwork at its finest. This is what happens when you get 28 crazy people together who think it's a good idea to swim across the Dead Sea."

