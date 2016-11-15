Photos: The Geneva Watch Auction: FOUR top ten sale lots PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 1518 – The Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo Geneva Watch Auction: Four sale was held in Geneva, Switzerland on November 12 and 13, 2016. A stainless steel Patek Philippe reference 1518 was the auction's top lot and set a new world record for the most expensive wristwatch ever to sell at auction. Hide Caption 1 of 15

PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 1518 – The rare, perpetual calendar, chronograph time piece was sold after a 13 minute bidding war and fetched more than three times its initial pre-sale price estimate.

PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 1518 – The watch, which features a moon phase indicator, Arabic hour markers, tachymeter scale and bracelet, sold for more than $11 million (CHF 11,002,000).

PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 1518 – Patek Philippe watches proved popular at the auction and this perpetual calendar chronograph sold for $603,980 (CHF 598,000).

PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 1518 – The yellow gold chronograph watch far exceeded its pre-sale estimate of CHF 250,000 - 500,000.

PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 1518 – A pink gold Patek Philippe perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch also sold for $1,488,740 (CHF 1,474,000).

PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 1518 – It sold for well over its pre-sale price estimate of CHF 600,000 - 1,200,000.

PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 1463 – The Patek Philippe reference 1463 is a stainless steel chronograph wristwatch with two tone silvered dial and tachymeter scale.

PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 1463 – It sold at auction for $470,660 (CHF 466,000).

PATEK PHILIPPE, Ref. 3974 – The Patek Philippe reference 3974 is a yellow gold, minute repeating, perpetual calendar wristwatch with phases of the moon. It went under the hammer for $519,140 (CHF 514,000).

ROLEX, Ref. 6538 "Big Crown" Submariner – A stainless steel Rolex wristwatch named "Big Crown" was also among the sale's top ten lots. It features a tropical brown "four liner" dial and bracelet and sold for $567,620 (CHF 562,000).

ROLEX, Ref. 3330 Chronograph, "The Perfect Rose" – The Rolex reference 3330 is a large, pink gold, anti-magnetic chronograph wristwatch with salmon colored dial, tachymeter and telemeter scales. It sold for $603,980 (CHF 598,000).

ROLEX, Ref. 6085, "The Dragon" – This unique yellow gold wristwatch with a cloisonné enamel dial depicting a dragon sold for $676,700 (CHF 670,000).

ROLEX, Ref. 6085, "The Dragon" – A close-up of the "The Dragon" watch, which was made by Rolex, shows its distinctive motif.