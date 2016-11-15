Breaking News

Marilyn Monroe's famous 'Happy Birthday' dress could sell for $3M

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 6:17 AM ET, Wed November 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The beige rhinestone-encrusted dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing &quot;Happy Birthday&quot; to President John F. Kennedy is being sold by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.juliensauctions.com/auctions/2016/marilyn-monroe/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Julien&#39;s Auctions&lt;/a&gt; in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.
Photos: Marilyn Monroe's possessions are up for auction
The beige rhinestone-encrusted dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy is being sold by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
In 1999, the dress sold for $1.27 million at a Christie&#39;s auction.
Photos: Marilyn Monroe's possessions are up for auction
In 1999, the dress sold for $1.27 million at a Christie's auction.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
It&#39;s currently the most expensive personal item of clothing sold at auction.
Photos: Marilyn Monroe's possessions are up for auction
It's currently the most expensive personal item of clothing sold at auction.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien&#39;s Auctions, thinks the dress could sell for up more than twice as much as it did in 1999. The upper estimate is set at $3 million.
Photos: Marilyn Monroe's possessions are up for auction
Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, thinks the dress could sell for up more than twice as much as it did in 1999. The upper estimate is set at $3 million.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Monroe&#39;s shade of Revlon lipstick? &quot;Bachelor&#39;s Carnation.&quot; The used tube is expected to sell for up to $3,000.
Photos: Marilyn Monroe's possessions are up for auction
Monroe's shade of Revlon lipstick? "Bachelor's Carnation." The used tube is expected to sell for up to $3,000.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
The auction will include a number of Monroe&#39;s other personal effects, like this diamond Art Deco watch.
Photos: Marilyn Monroe's possessions are up for auction
The auction will include a number of Monroe's other personal effects, like this diamond Art Deco watch.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
These Salvatore Ferragamo heels were exhibited as part of the &quot;Shoes: Pleasure and Pain&quot; exhibition at London&#39;s Victoria &amp;amp; Albert Museum in 2015.
Photos: Marilyn Monroe's possessions are up for auction
These Salvatore Ferragamo heels were exhibited as part of the "Shoes: Pleasure and Pain" exhibition at London's Victoria & Albert Museum in 2015.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Monroe swooned to Rachmaninoff wearing these gloves in &quot;The Seven Year Itch.&quot;
Photos: Marilyn Monroe's possessions are up for auction
Monroe swooned to Rachmaninoff wearing these gloves in "The Seven Year Itch."
Hide Caption
8 of 9
This beaded cocktail dress was worn by Monroe in &quot;Some Like It Hot.&quot;
Photos: Marilyn Monroe's possessions are up for auction
This beaded cocktail dress was worn by Monroe in "Some Like It Hot."
Hide Caption
9 of 9
marilyn monroe happy birthday dress auction RESTRICTED02 marilyn monroe happy birthday dress auction RESTRICTED03 marilyn monroe happy birthday dress auction RESTRICTEDmarilyn monroe happy birthday dress 1marilyn monroe auction 3marilyn monroe auction 1marilyn monroe auction 2marilyn monroe auction 4marilyn monroe auction 5

Story highlights

  • The rhinestone-encrusted dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy is being sold
  • Estimated to sell for $3 million, it's the most valuable piece of clothing ever owned
  • See gallery above for other items up for auction, including a used tube of Monroe's lipstick

(CNN)The most valuable item of personal clothing ever owned is about to hit the auction block -- again.

The beige, rhinestone-encrusted dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy is being sold by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles on November 17.
    More than 100 pieces of art inspired by Marilyn Monroe are on display at the Murray Art Museum Australia. Scroll through to discover highlights&lt;em&gt; from &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mamalbury.com.au/see-and-do/exhibitions/marilyn-celebrating-an-american-icon&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;Marilyn: Celebrating an American Icon&lt;em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/em&gt;...&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    More than 100 pieces of art inspired by Marilyn Monroe are on display at the Murray Art Museum Australia. Scroll through to discover highlights from Marilyn: Celebrating an American Icon...
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    The photographer Ed Feingersh was sent by Redbook magazine to follow Monroe through her daily routine in 1955. She&#39;s depicted here holding a bottle of Chanel No. 5. The late actress helped fuel the popularity of the fragrance when she told press: &quot;What do I wear to bed? Why, Chanel No. 5 of course&quot;
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    The photographer Ed Feingersh was sent by Redbook magazine to follow Monroe through her daily routine in 1955. She's depicted here holding a bottle of Chanel No. 5. The late actress helped fuel the popularity of the fragrance when she told press: "What do I wear to bed? Why, Chanel No. 5 of course"
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Monroe posed for many celebrated photographers of her day including, here, for Cecil Beaton at a portrait session 1956.
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    Monroe posed for many celebrated photographers of her day including, here, for Cecil Beaton at a portrait session 1956.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, considered the master of candid photography, shot this image of her on the set of the 1961 film &quot;The Misfits&quot;.
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, considered the master of candid photography, shot this image of her on the set of the 1961 film "The Misfits".
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    After taking Monroe&#39;s portrait -- here, six years before her death -- Beaton wrote in his diary: &quot;It will probably end in tears.&quot;
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    After taking Monroe's portrait -- here, six years before her death -- Beaton wrote in his diary: "It will probably end in tears."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Far from dimming her appeal, tributes to the star have continued in earnest after Monroe&#39;s death. &quot;Dead Elephant Book Diary, Marilyn Monroe&quot; was created by Peter Beard in 1971, nine years after her death due to an overdose of barbiturates.
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    Far from dimming her appeal, tributes to the star have continued in earnest after Monroe's death. "Dead Elephant Book Diary, Marilyn Monroe" was created by Peter Beard in 1971, nine years after her death due to an overdose of barbiturates.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    The exhibition contains a series of Andy Warhol&#39;s famed pop art prints. Warhol&#39;s two abiding fascinations -- death and the cult of celebrity -- came together in Monroe&#39;s story.
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    The exhibition contains a series of Andy Warhol's famed pop art prints. Warhol's two abiding fascinations -- death and the cult of celebrity -- came together in Monroe's story.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Recalling the famous high color prints of Monroe created by Warhol, artist Heidi Popovic created this skull interpretation in 2008.
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    Recalling the famous high color prints of Monroe created by Warhol, artist Heidi Popovic created this skull interpretation in 2008.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The exhibition is not confined to canvas: this &quot;rock and roll cowgirl&quot; costume by Australian designer Jenny Kee was also inspired by Monroe. The dress was used in the opening ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    The exhibition is not confined to canvas: this "rock and roll cowgirl" costume by Australian designer Jenny Kee was also inspired by Monroe. The dress was used in the opening ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    This chair by Jonathan de Pas, Donato D&#39;Urbino, and Paolo Lomazzi is named &quot;Joe&quot;, after Monroe&#39;s ex-husband and baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.
    Photos: A muse for the ages
    This chair by Jonathan de Pas, Donato D'Urbino, and Paolo Lomazzi is named "Joe", after Monroe's ex-husband and baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    mama marilyn 8marilyn 4mama marilyn 9mama marilyn 7mama marilyn 4marilyn 3mama marilyn 3marilyn 5mama marilyn 1mama marilyn 2
    Created by Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis, the dress sold for $1.27 million at a Christie's auction in 1999, making it the most expensive personal item of clothing ever to be sold at auction.
    It's estimated to sell for up to $3 million this time around.
    Read: Hollywood secrets from an A-list photographer
    Read More
    "(How much it will sell for) is a difficult thing to predict, but we feel it will sell for more than double of its current estimate," said Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions. "It's truly the most important artifact of Marilyn's career that could ever be sold."

    A sound investment

    Monroe wore the famous dress at a 45th birthday celebration for Kennedy held at New York's Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962.
    It's said the dress was so tight that she had to be sewn into it before getting on stage to sing "Happy Birthday."
    Read: Inside Andy Warhol's infamous Factory
    Monroe&#39;s shade of Revlon lipstick? &quot;Bachelor&#39;s Carnation.&quot; The used tube is expected to sell for up to $3,000.
    Monroe's shade of Revlon lipstick? "Bachelor's Carnation." The used tube is expected to sell for up to $3,000.
    The auction will also include a number of other personal items of Monroe's, including a used tube of lipstick, jewelry, cigarettes and several other dresses, which are also expected to attract significant interest.
    It's a trend not limited to her personal items, with Monroe's movie outfits also attracting huge premiums.
    The white dress Monroe famously wore over a grate in "The Seven Year Itch" sold for $4.6 million in 2011, making it the most expensive dress ever sold at auction, a record it still holds today.
    Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Award-winning photographer Phil Stern captured everything from the battlefield to Hollywood Boulevard. He died Saturday, December 13, at the age 95. Shown is one of his photos of Marilyn Monroe in 1953. Take a look at some of his other iconic images from Hollywood.
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Iconic photographer captures HollywoodAward-winning photographer Phil Stern captured everything from the battlefield to Hollywood Boulevard. He died Saturday, December 13, at the age 95. Shown is one of his photos of Marilyn Monroe in 1953. Take a look at some of his other iconic images from Hollywood.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    From left, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra in a recording studio in 1955.
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Iconic photographer captures HollywoodFrom left, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra in a recording studio in 1955.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Humphrey Bogart on the set of &quot;Blood Alley&quot; in 1955.
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Iconic photographer captures HollywoodHumphrey Bogart on the set of "Blood Alley" in 1955.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    From left, Cole Porter, Audrey Hepburn, Irving Berlin and an unidentified man in the early 1950s.
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Iconic photographer captures HollywoodFrom left, Cole Porter, Audrey Hepburn, Irving Berlin and an unidentified man in the early 1950s.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Charlton Heston in the late 1940s.
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Iconic photographer captures HollywoodCharlton Heston in the late 1940s.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Rita Moreno during a rehearsal for &quot;West Side Story&quot; in 1961.
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Iconic photographer captures HollywoodRita Moreno during a rehearsal for "West Side Story" in 1961.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Sammy Davis Jr. dancing on a Hollywood rooftop in 1947.
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Iconic photographer captures HollywoodSammy Davis Jr. dancing on a Hollywood rooftop in 1947.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Frank Sinatra and U.S. President John F. Kennedy at a gala in 1961.
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Iconic photographer captures HollywoodFrank Sinatra and U.S. President John F. Kennedy at a gala in 1961.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    James Dean in 1955.
    Photos: Iconic photographer Phil Stern captures Hollywood
    Iconic photographer captures HollywoodJames Dean in 1955.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    02 Phil Stern01 Phil Stern03 Phil Stern04 Phil Stern05 Phil Stern06 Phil Stern07 Phil Stern08 Phil Stern09 Phil Stern
    "In the world of investing, Marilyn Monroe has proven to be a blue chip when it comes to a secure asset," Julien said.
    "Her values only continue to increase in time as it becomes more difficult to obtain items from her life or career. Also, as other markets continue to increase like Asia and Russia with technology, the fan and collector base for her items will only get stronger."