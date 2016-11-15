(CNN) The most valuable item of personal clothing ever owned is about to hit the auction block -- again.

This chair by Jonathan de Pas, Donato D'Urbino, and Paolo Lomazzi is named "Joe", after Monroe's ex-husband and baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.

The exhibition is not confined to canvas: this "rock and roll cowgirl" costume by Australian designer Jenny Kee was also inspired by Monroe. The dress was used in the opening ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

Recalling the famous high color prints of Monroe created by Warhol, artist Heidi Popovic created this skull interpretation in 2008.

The exhibition contains a series of Andy Warhol's famed pop art prints. Warhol's two abiding fascinations -- death and the cult of celebrity -- came together in Monroe's story.

Far from dimming her appeal, tributes to the star have continued in earnest after Monroe's death. "Dead Elephant Book Diary, Marilyn Monroe" was created by Peter Beard in 1971, nine years after her death due to an overdose of barbiturates.

After taking Monroe's portrait -- here, six years before her death -- Beaton wrote in his diary: "It will probably end in tears."

French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, considered the master of candid photography, shot this image of her on the set of the 1961 film "The Misfits".

Monroe posed for many celebrated photographers of her day including, here, for Cecil Beaton at a portrait session 1956.

The photographer Ed Feingersh was sent by Redbook magazine to follow Monroe through her daily routine in 1955. She's depicted here holding a bottle of Chanel No. 5. The late actress helped fuel the popularity of the fragrance when she told press: "What do I wear to bed? Why, Chanel No. 5 of course"

Created by Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis, the dress sold for $1.27 million at a Christie's auction in 1999, making it the most expensive personal item of clothing ever to be sold at auction.

It's estimated to sell for up to $3 million this time around.

"(How much it will sell for) is a difficult thing to predict, but we feel it will sell for more than double of its current estimate," said Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions. "It's truly the most important artifact of Marilyn's career that could ever be sold."

A sound investment

Monroe wore the famous dress at a 45th birthday celebration for Kennedy held at New York's Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962.

It's said the dress was so tight that she had to be sewn into it before getting on stage to sing "Happy Birthday."

Monroe's shade of Revlon lipstick? "Bachelor's Carnation." The used tube is expected to sell for up to $3,000.

The auction will also include a number of other personal items of Monroe's, including a used tube of lipstick, jewelry, cigarettes and several other dresses, which are also expected to attract significant interest.

It's a trend not limited to her personal items, with Monroe's movie outfits also attracting huge premiums.

The white dress Monroe famously wore over a grate in "The Seven Year Itch" sold for $4.6 million in 2011, making it the most expensive dress ever sold at auction, a record it still holds today

"In the world of investing, Marilyn Monroe has proven to be a blue chip when it comes to a secure asset," Julien said.

"Her values only continue to increase in time as it becomes more difficult to obtain items from her life or career. Also, as other markets continue to increase like Asia and Russia with technology, the fan and collector base for her items will only get stronger."