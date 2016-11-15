Story highlights Particles and gases from wildfires can cause respiratory issues and sinus infection-like symptoms

Limiting smoke exposure and taking precautions indoors can help

(CNN) Hazy, smoke-filled skies from wildfires blazing across the drought-impacted South are causing poor air quality and health concerns.

This isn't just an issue for those living close to wildfires burning in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky. Winds have carried the smoke to cities miles away. In Atlanta, where there are no wildfires, the air quality level is "unhealthy," which means "everyone may begin to experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."

Atlanta, Georgia has reached the 'unhealthy' category for air quality because of wildfires burning in five states. https://t.co/sOuxrZwbHA pic.twitter.com/6eKmSb4x6t — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) November 14, 2016

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for most of South Carolina and Georgia, as well as parts of eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina.

The fires continue to burn, and there is little hope for rain in the forecast. The arrival of La Niña in the Pacific Ocean also has a global impact that is predicted to cause drier and warmer weather this winter in the southern United States, according to NOAA.

Some school systems, like Greenville County in South Carolina and Haywood County in North Carolina, are limiting outdoor physical activity. Students with respiratory conditions, those wishing to remain indoors during recess and athletes with outdoor practice are allowed to remain inside.

