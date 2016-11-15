Weight-loss balloon helps shed twice the weight, study says

Breaking News

If you were to describe The Perfect Food, it might go something like this: healthful, delicious, bigger than a morsel and filling enough to fight hunger for hours. "Foods that promote satiety" -- a feeling of lasting fullness -- "do exist," insists Dr. David Katz, founder of the Yale University Prevention Research Center.

What makes some grub extra satisfying? "Fiber and protein can help," says Barbara Rolls, author of "The Ultimate Volumetrics Diet." Getting more bang for your bite matters, too: Low-energy-density foods, which yield big portions for few calories, "allow you to eat more without gaining weight," Rolls says. Want some of that? Make room for these secret-weapon picks.

Baked potato

The potato has been unfairly demonized -- it's actually a potent hunger tamer. In a study that measured the satiating index of 38 foods, including brown rice and whole-wheat bread, people ranked boiled potatoes highest, reporting that they felt fuller and ate less two hours after consuming them.

Though potatoes are often shunned because they're considered high in carbohydrates, they shouldn't be. Whether baked or boiled, they're loaded with vitamins, fiber and other nutrients. Result? You get steady energy and lasting fullness after noshing on them.

Feel even fuller: Eat baked and boiled tubers skin-on to get more fiber for just 160 calories a pop.

Bean soup

"Soups have a high water content, which means they fill your stomach for very few calories," says Rolls. Broth-based bean soups, in particular, contain a hefty dose of fiber and resistant starch -- a good carb that slows the release of sugar into the bloodstream -- to make that full feeling really stick. "Once in the stomach, fiber and water activate stretch receptors that signal that you aren't hungry anymore," Rolls says. All this for a measly 150 calories per cup.

Feel even fuller: Resist the cracker pack on the side in favor of a bigger soup helping. Beans are starchy, satisfying and caloric enough on their own, Rolls says. Hate soup? Throw lentils, black-eyed peas or kidney or navy beans into a vinegar-based salad.

Eggs

A study from Saint Louis University found that folks who ate eggs for breakfast consumed 330 fewer calories throughout the day than those who had a bagel. "Eggs are one of the few foods that are a complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids that your body can't make itself," says Joy Dubost, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Once digested, those amino acids trigger the release of hormones in your gut that suppress appetite."

Feel even fuller: Don't discard the yolks -- about half an egg's protein lives in those yellow parts. Adding vegetables to a scramble boosts its volume and fiber content for few extra calories (an egg has 78, and a cup of spinach just 7).

Greek yogurt

Harvard researchers examined the eating habits of 120,000 people for 20 years and found that yogurt was the single best food for shedding pounds: Over time, people who downed more of the protein-packed stuff lost pounds without trying. Meanwhile, a Nestlé Nutrition Institute study review found that consuming dairy proteins increases satiety, reduces food intake and keeps blood sugar steady. "Greek yogurt, which is strained to remove liquid whey, contains double the protein and less sugar than regular yogurt," Dubost says.

Feel even fuller: Top yogurt with fibrous foods like raspberries (4 grams of fiber per half cup) or a cereal such as Kashi Go Lean Crisp Cinnamon Crumble (9 grams per three quarters of a cup).

Apples

Apples are one of the few fruits that contain pectin, which naturally slows digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, according to a study in Gastroenterology. In fact, people who ate an apple as part of a meal felt more satiated and ate less than those who consumed a calorically equivalent amount of juice and applesauce.

"Whole apples take a long time to eat for very few calories," says Susan Roberts, professor of nutrition at Tufts University. Your body has more time to tell your brain that you're no longer hungry. That means you can eat lots of this low-energy-density, high-satiety fruit and avoid feeling deprived while losing weight, adds Roberts.

Feel even fuller: Add apple chunks to oatmeal or salad, or slices to a turkey-on-whole-wheat sandwich.

Popcorn

This movie-night fave is a low-energy-density food -- for 90 calories, you could eat 3 cups of air-popped corn but just a quarter cup of potato chips. "Popcorn takes up more room in your stomach, and seeing a big bowl of it in front of you tricks you into thinking that you're eating more calories and that you'll feel full when you're finished," Rolls says.

Feel even fuller: Sprinkle on some red pepper. In a recent Purdue University study, people who added a half teaspoon of the spice to a meal felt less hungry.

Figs

A great natural cure for a sweet tooth, fresh figs have a dense consistency and sweet flesh that's high in fiber (each 37-calorie fig packs about a gram), which slows the release of sugar into the blood, preventing the erratic high caused by cookies or cake.

Feel even fuller: Halve and add protein, like a teaspoon of goat cheese and a walnut.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal's filling force comes from its high fiber content and its uncanny ability to soak up liquid like a sponge. When cooked with water or skim milk, the oats thicken and take more time to pass through your digestive system, meaning you'll go longer between hunger pangs.

Feel even fuller: Sprinkle almonds on top of your bowl. "The nuts pack protein and fiber and contain unsaturated fats that can help stabilize insulin levels," regulating blood sugar, Katz says.

Wheat berries

Move over, quinoa. Wheat berries, which are whole-wheat kernels, contain one of the highest amounts of protein and fiber per serving of any grain -- 6 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. "Protein triggers the hormone ghrelin to tell our brain that we are satisfied," Roberts explains, "and fiber activates appetite-suppressing gut hormones."

Feel even fuller: Do what celeb chef Ellie Krieger does: Toss wheat berries with apples, nuts and other diet-friendly foods to make a super tasty salad.

Smoothies

While most beverages don't satisfy hunger very well, drinks blended full of air are an exception: They cause people to feel satiated and eat less at their next meal, according to a Penn State University study. Just be sure you're not whipping your smoothie full of sugary, caloric ingredients like fruit juices or flavored syrups, which will negate the health benefits.

Feel even fuller: Put ice and fat-free milk or yogurt in a blender, add in fruit and give it a whirl. Try strawberries, which are extremely low in energy density -- they're 92% water! -- and bananas, which are loaded with resistant starch.

This article originally appeared on Health.com.
Story highlights

  • The Obalon system involves swallowing balloon-filled capsules to curb overeating
  • A study found that obese people lose twice as much weight as diet and lifestyle changes

If you're struggling to lose a serious amount of weight, imagine you had a weight loss option that helped more than diet and exercise, but wasn't as invasive as gastric surgery.

Enter the Obalon balloon system, a new treatment that involves swallowing balloon-filled capsules to curb overeating.
    According to new research, it helped obese people shed almost double the weight compared to people who made diet and lifestyle changes alone.
    The FDA-approved system (slated to hit the market in January) consists of three tiny capsules, each containing an inflatable balloon attached to a catheter. People swallow each of the capsules, three weeks apart, and X-rays are taken to ensure they are in the right spot.
    Gas is then pumped through the catheter, filling the balloon up. The catheter is removed, and the patient goes home with a small balloon (or balloons) in his or her stomach. The balloons stay there for six months -- filling up the stomach, so people feel full and don't eat as much. After that, they are removed via minimally-invasive endoscopic surgery.
    In the most recent study, presented this month at an annual conference of obesity experts, researchers gave 387 obese volunteers the balloon treatment or sugar-filled capsules, which were complete with catheters and designed to look like the real thing. A registered dietitian met with volunteers every three weeks, helping them to make healthy lifestyle changes.
    After six months, those who got the real Obalon treatment had lost 6.81% of their total body weight (about 25% of their "excess body weight," or the amount they'd have to lose to have a BMI in the normal range), while those in the placebo group had lost only 3.59%. So, for example, for people who weighed 200 pounds and needed to lose 50, those in the Obalon treatment group would have lost 13.6 pounds compared with 7.2 pounds in the control group.
    At this point, the placebo group was dismissed from the study and the Obalon group had their balloons removed. They continued to keep the weight off, though: Six months later, 89.5% of the average total weight lost during the treatment period was maintained.
    "The balloon treatment helped them eat less, but they were also learning to make healthier choices through the support provided with the program," says study author Aurora Pryor, MD, director of the Bariatric and Metabolic Weight Loss Center at Stony Brook University in New York. "And they were able to maintain those healthier choices even after the balloons were removed."
    Real-world Obalon patients (as opposed to those in the study) will also be expected to meet with a dietitian regularly as part of the program, Dr. Pryor told Health. She stresses that the balloons are meant to work in conjunction with healthy eating and regular exercise, not as an alternative.
    "That's part of why the study was so successful," she says. "I think having the balloons added in a staged fashion helped the patients get more used to a diet and exercise program over the course of a few months."
    The combination of lifestyle modification and balloon therapy does provide a "new and low-risk option for patients struggling with obesity," says Dr. Pryor.
    Specifically, she says, people who choose not to have weight-loss surgery (such as a gastric bypass) -- or who don't weigh quite enough to be a candidate -- may opt for this less invasive option. Obalon is approved for people with a BMI of 30 to 40, while weight-loss surgery is usually recommended for people with a BMIs of 40 and up, or 35 and up with weight-related health problems. A person who was 5' 6" would need to weigh 186 to 248 pounds to have a BMI of 30 to 40.
    In the study, 90.8% of patients experienced abdominal cramping and nausea, but almost all of them rated the side effects as mild to moderate. "A few patients said that after the third balloon was inserted that they could feel it; that it made them feel pregnant," says Dr. Pryor. "But most of them couldn't tell they were there, and they actually wanted to keep them in longer than six months."
    One serious event -- a bleeding gastric ulcer -- did occur in one patient taking high-dose NSAID medication after knee surgery. NSAIDs are a known cause of gastric bleeding.
    Raul J. Rosenthal, MD, president and chairman of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, said that this type of balloon treatment may help fill the large gap between lifestyle strategies and medical therapies like invasive surgery.
    "There is no magic pill for obesity, but this swallowable balloon and other intragastric balloons may offer new hope to people who otherwise would not seek treatment or not have as good a result with diet and exercise alone," said Dr. Rosenthal in a press release.
    Another swallowable balloon, called Elipse, is also in clinical trials for weight loss, but has not yet been approved by the FDA. There are two balloon devices currently on the market -- ReShape and Orbera -- but both require an endoscopy for insertion as well as removal.
    "You can easily have a balloon put in and go to work the same day with Obalon, which you wouldn't be able to do with the other two," says Dr. Pryor.
    The study was funded by Obalon's parent company, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Pryor says the device will not likely be covered by insurance at first, and figures were not available for estimated cost to patients.
    Studies show that people with BMIs higher than 30 have a 50 to 100% greater risk of premature death compared to their healthy-weight peers. And losing just 5 to 10% of total body weight -- through diet, exercise, or medical procedures -- has been found to significantly improve health.