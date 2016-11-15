Residue on cell phones used to create 'portraits' of users

Story highlights "Lifestyle portraits" can be produced by analyzing molecules found on cell phones, a new study finds

Researchers used mass spectrometry to identify chemical traces transferred from the skin

(CNN) Everything we possess contains chemical traces of us. Researchers suggest this simple truth can be put to use in the forensic sciences in a new "proof-of-concept" study funded by the National Institute of Justice and published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

By sampling molecules left behind on cell phones, a University of California, San Diego science team produced accurate "lifestyle portraits" of phone owners, predicting such facts as their diets, their preferred shampoos and soaps, their health and even places they recently visited.

Along with forensic evidence in criminal cases, this process can be applied to many situations, said study lead investigator Pieter Dorrestein, a professor in UCSD's School of Medicine and Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

"I can see it being used to assess toxicological exposures, I can see it as a potential way to monitor -- without needing to use a needle -- medication dosage and disease status," Dorrestein wrote in an email. "I can see it being used to understand the impact of personal care and hygiene products and how to make them even better for skin health."

The new technique might even be used to test how different types of materials affect our skin when used in clothing, he added.

