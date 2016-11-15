No cellphones here. This bookstore wants you to read

Story highlights "We are just encouraging people to take a break," bookstore owner says

Why doesn't Wind City Books have Wi-Fi? So you can spend some time with yourself

(CNN) In this store, the only texts allowed are the ones you find within the pages of a book.

Wind City Books in Casper, Wyoming, wants customers to take a break from smartphones, laptops and tablets. So, it's done away with Wi-Fi just to make doubly sure.

"You deserve some time for yourself," store owner Vicki Burger said.

Burger wanted the store to be a place of relaxation instead of a hub for connectivity. The response has been pretty positive.

An out-of-town customer, initially trying to find an Internet connection, saw Burger's "no Wi-Fi" sign and started to turn around. But instead, she left her laptop in the car, walked around the store and bought a couple of books.

