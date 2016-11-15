No cellphones here. This bookstore wants you to read

Story highlights
- "We are just encouraging people to take a break," bookstore owner says
- Why doesn't Wind City Books have Wi-Fi? So you can spend some time with yourself
(CNN)In this store, the only texts allowed are the ones you find within the pages of a book.
Wind City Books in Casper, Wyoming, wants customers to take a break from smartphones, laptops and tablets. So, it's done away with Wi-Fi just to make doubly sure.
"You deserve some time for yourself," store owner Vicki Burger said.
Burger wanted the store to be a place of relaxation instead of a hub for connectivity. The response has been pretty positive.
An out-of-town customer, initially trying to find an Internet connection, saw Burger's "no Wi-Fi" sign and started to turn around. But instead, she left her laptop in the car, walked around the store and bought a couple of books.
"She thanked me for giving her permission to not be on her computer," Burger said.
"We are just encouraging people to take a break."
Burger didn't come up with the clever sign; it was a "20-something who wants to remain anonymous," she said.
Most of the protest about the lack of Wi-Fi comes from older adults.
"Most of the younger people are in support of it," Burger said.
This story was originally reported by KTWO-TV in Casper.