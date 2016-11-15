Story highlights The German elections are next year

Angela Merkel has had to defend her open-door refugee policy

(CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will run for a fourth term in elections next year, a senior politician in her party told CNN on Tuesday.

"She will run for Chancellor," Norbert Roettgen of the Christian Democratic Union told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen on CNN's " Amanpour ."

"She is absolutely determined, willing, and ready to contribute to strengthen the international liberal order. But we can't see the Chancellor or Germany as last man standing."

Pleitgen asked whether Merkel was willing and desirous of "holding the liberal order, in the trans-Atlantic area, together."

"The Chancellor is a cornerstone of this political concept of the West as acting as a global player. So she will run, and she will act as a responsible leader," Roettgen said.

