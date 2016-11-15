Story highlights The film opens this week

There is already speculation about the sequel

(CNN) Excitement is so high for the opening of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" there is already chatter about the sequel.

The film hits theaters nationwide on November 18 but that hasn't stopped speculation about the next one.

"Fantastic Beasts" is part of the "Harry Potter" cannon and follows the adventures of writer Newt Scamander (Played by Eddie Redmayne), who is the finder of magical creatures.

Potter and his Hogwart friends later study a book Newt has written.

"Potter" author Rowling wrote the new film and corrected a claim about the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel.