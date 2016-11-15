Breaking News

The Rock is the Sexiest Man Alive for 2016

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:33 AM ET, Tue November 15, 2016

Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson has been named 20116&#39;s Sexiest Man Alive by People. He joins this illustrious list of past honorees....
Story highlights

  • It's Johnson's first time being named
  • He debuted his cover on "Ellen"

(CNN)Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson continues to crush it.

The former wrestler-turned-Hollywood-A-lister has been named this year's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.
    The father of 15-year-old Simone and 11-month-old Jasmine, Johnson tweeted about the honor, saying "Still up at 4am trainin' hard & takin' care of my babies.. sexily;). Thank U @people & all the fans. Grateful for the luv! #SexiestManAlive."
    "I said, 'That's awesome," Johnson told the magazine, about finding out he'd been named SMA. "And then what went through my mind was just how cool and exciting it is. And then I thought, 'Wow, we've pretty much reached the pinnacle.' I'm not quite too sure where we go from here. I've done it all, this is it."
    At 6'5″ and 245 lbs, Johnson is literally a solid star -- and one who is adored and admired by his fans.
    Read More
    Why The Rock is on a roll
    From his HBO series, "Ballers," to the "Fast & Furious" franchise and his forthcoming film "Moana," his bank account is also pretty attractive.
    Forbes named him this year's highest-paid actor as he pulled in a hefty $64.5 million.
    Johnson appeared Tuesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show to unveil the People mag cover with his new title.