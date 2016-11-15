Story highlights Dozens killed in recent days in region home to Rohingya Muslims

Villages are being burned to the ground

(CNN) Concerns are mounting about escalating violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State after a series of army raids on villages that have left dozens dead and hundreds arrested.

At least 17 members of Myanmar's security forces and 69 people described as "violent attackers" were killed in the latest uptick of violence in the state, home to the country's Rohingya Muslims, according to state media.

Though the government says it's going after terrorists, Myanmar security forces have been accused of conducting a violent, heavy-handed response that's targeting Rohingyas.

Head of the ruling National League for Democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi, has remained silent on the issue amid criticism and calls for her to do more to stop what some say amounts to genocide.

"The problem is the Burma Army has a really lousy record when it comes to civilians," says Phil Robertson, the deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia division. "It's really shoot first, ask questions later."