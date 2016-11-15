Violence intensifies in Myanmar's Rakhine State

Story highlights Dozens killed in recent days in region home to Rohingya Muslims

(CNN) Concerns are mounting about the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine State as the security situation there continues to deteriorate.

At least 17 members of Myanmar's security forces and nearly 70 assailants were killed in the latest uptick of violence in the state, home to the country's Rohingya Muslims, according to state media.

Though the government says it's going after terrorists, Myanmar security forces have been accused of conducting a violent, heavy-handed response that's targeting Rohingyas.

The government has announced hundreds of arrests of suspected attackers and terrorists in the past week, including 31 yesterday.

Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who chairs the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, issued a statement expressing his concern over the recent violence in northern Rakhine, which he said "is plunging the State into renewed instability and creating new displacement."