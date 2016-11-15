Breaking News

Hong Kong lawmakers who insulted China to appeal disqualification

By James Griffiths and Vivian Kam, CNN

Updated 9:24 AM ET, Tue November 15, 2016

Sixtus "Baggio" Leung, left, and Yau Wai-ching have vowed to fight the Hong Kong High Court ruling.
Sixtus "Baggio" Leung, left, and Yau Wai-ching have vowed to fight the Hong Kong High Court ruling.

  • Young lawmakers express disappointment in ruling, say they will appeal
  • They were disqualified after China's intervention into the judicial process

Hong Kong (CNN)Two young lawmakers disqualified by Hong Hong's High Court from the city's legislature have vowed to appeal the judgment.

The court on Tuesday disqualified lawmakers Sixtus "Baggio" Leung and Yau Wai-ching in the wake of an intervention by China that critics said undermined Hong Kong's judicial autonomy.
    Leung and Yau said at a press conference Tuesday night that the court's decision reflected how elections in the semi-autonomous city were "meaningless."
    Leung expressed his disappointment at the ruling. "The system we believed in -- that we see as protection for Hong Kong people -- is very fragile," he said.
    Leung and Yau inserted curse words into their oaths of office and displayed flags bearing the words "Hong Kong is not China" during a ceremony in October.
    Last week, China's top ruling body waded into the dispute, invoking a rarely used power to decree that taking the oath in a "dishonest, ungraceful manner is also a refusal to the oath, and it shall be void."
    The court also ruled Tuesday that Leung's and Yau's oaths were "invalid and void and have no legal effect" and that they could not retake them.
    Their seats were ruled vacant.
    China's intervention into Hong Kong politics has sparked wide protests, including this one last week.
    China's intervention into Hong Kong politics has sparked wide protests, including this one last week.

    Constitutional crisis

    The intervention by China's National People's Congress sparked widespread protests and outrage in Hong Kong.
    Last week, hundreds of lawyers staged a silent march against the ruling, which they said undermines the city's judicial independence.
    Protesters hold signs ahead of a mass march through central Hong Kong on Friday, July 1, 2016.
    Protesters hold signs ahead of a mass march through central Hong Kong on Friday, July 1, 2016.
    End of Occupy: After hundreds of thousands took to the streets to demand unimpaired elections for Hong Kong's leader, arguing the government's promise of universal suffrage was merely cosmetic, the Umbrella Movement ends on 15 December 2014.
    Reform fails: An attempt by the government to pass limited political reform ends in embarrassing failure on June 18, 2015 when a botched walkout by pro-establishment lawmakers results in the motion being defeated 28-8.
    Fishball Revolution: Violence erupts in Mong Kok in February 2016 after police attempts to shut down traditional Chinese New Year street vendors selling fishballs are fiercely resisted by protesters.
    Localists look to LegCo: Edward Leung of Hong Kong Indigenous, which advocates for independence from China, wins 15% of the vote in a by-election, coming third. He hails the result as the rise of localism as a "third power" in Hong Kong politics.
    New parties: Multiple new groups -- many founded by former Umbrella Movement leaders such as Joshua Wong -- say they will contest the September 2016 Legislative Council (LegCo) elections, leading to fears they will split the pan-democratic vote.
    Zhang comes down: China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhang Dejiang visits Hong Kong, sparking mass protests. Zhang reiterates Beijing's commitments to "One Country, Two Systems" and says Hong Kong "will not lose its identity" under China.
    Tiananmen controversy: Student groups split from traditional pro-democracy organizations over the annual commemoration of the June 4th Tiananmen Square massacre. Nevertheless, tens of thousands attend the Victoria Park vigil, with hundreds more participating in localist and student-run forums around the city.
    A bookseller's return: Thousands march in support of Lam Wing-kee, who says he, along with four colleagues, was kidnapped by Chinese agents for publishing books critical of President Xi Jinping and other top officials. Lam's revelations spark outrage in the city, putting further strain relations with China.
    New lawmakers: Amid mass turnout, Hong Kongers elect a raft of young former pro-democracy protesters, but there is controversy as they stage protests during an oath-taking ceremony.
    Hundreds of lawyers stage a silent march in protest against the Chinese government's action.
    New lawmakers: Amid mass turnout, Hong Kongers elect a raft of young former pro-democracy protesters, but there is controversy as they stage protests during an oath-taking ceremony.
    Alan Leong, a former lawmaker and co-founder of the Civic Party, denounced the move as "completely unnecessary."
    He warned that any threats to the city's rule of law could be disastrous for its international reputation.
    "I'm sure ratings agencies like Moody's are watching closely and will downgrade Hong Kong again," Leong told CNN. In March, the ratings agency changed its outlook on Hong Kong from stable to negative.
    Eddie Chu, who was elected to office at the same time as Leung and Yau, said the ruling "threatens to undermine the very foundations of Hong Kong's prosperity."
    Hundreds of lawyers stage a silent march in protest against the Chinese government&#39;s action.
    Hundreds of lawyers stage a silent march in protest against the Chinese government's action.

    More lawmakers under threat

    Many pro-Beijing groups have seen the decision against the pair as an opportunity to unseat other pro-democracy legislators.
    Last week, a representative for the Voice of Loving Hong Kong, a pressure group, filed a writ with the High Court seeking to challenge the legitimacy of 11 other lawmakers, according to the South China Morning Post.
    Chu, who is named in the case, told CNN he will try and stay in the legislature.
    "But if I am ejected I will keep fighting," he said.