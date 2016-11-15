Hong Kong lawmakers who insulted China to appeal disqualification

Story highlights Young lawmakers express disappointment in ruling, say they will appeal

They were disqualified after China's intervention into the judicial process

Hong Kong (CNN) Two young lawmakers disqualified by Hong Hong's High Court from the city's legislature have vowed to appeal the judgment.

The court on Tuesday disqualified lawmakers Sixtus "Baggio" Leung and Yau Wai-ching in the wake of an intervention by China that critics said undermined Hong Kong's judicial autonomy.

Leung and Yau said at a press conference Tuesday night that the court's decision reflected how elections in the semi-autonomous city were "meaningless."

Leung expressed his disappointment at the ruling. "The system we believed in -- that we see as protection for Hong Kong people -- is very fragile," he said.

Leung and Yau inserted curse words into their oaths of office and displayed flags bearing the words "Hong Kong is not China" during a ceremony in October.